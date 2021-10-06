Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of ONB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $47,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 892,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 603,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $11,162,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

