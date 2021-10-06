Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 17,655 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £31,072.80 ($40,596.81).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 25,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £43,750 ($57,159.66).

On Monday, September 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 99,615 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £174,326.25 ($227,758.36).

Shares of KBT opened at GBX 178.50 ($2.33) on Wednesday. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 84.21 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 222 ($2.90). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 188.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.85 million and a PE ratio of -7.08.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.