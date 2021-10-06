Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Noah H. Glass Sells 38,033 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Noah H. Glass sold 38,033 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $1,073,671.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OLO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. 3,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,527. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.