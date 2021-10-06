OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 2.0% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.19% of Activision Blizzard worth $137,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,402,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,318. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

