OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $40.55 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,545,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,357,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,053,221. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $42.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

