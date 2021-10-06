OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 284,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWND. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth $113,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the second quarter worth $159,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWND remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 95,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,948. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

