Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.090-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.09 billion-$10.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.54 billion.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.44.

ORCL stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.78. 257,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,037,634. The company has a market cap of $248.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $92.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average is $82.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

