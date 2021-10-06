Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) stock remained flat at $$20.24 during trading on Monday. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

