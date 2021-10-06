Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,015.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,128. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.03.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

