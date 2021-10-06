Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 18,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,198,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

OSCR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 68,042 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $912,443.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 24,014 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $412,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

