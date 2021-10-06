Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 119.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,740 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 5.6% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $52,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.86. 103,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,347. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.77 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

