Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

OWLT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,613. Owlet has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Owlet will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

