Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.78

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 33775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

OWLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Owlet alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Owlet Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Owlet Company Profile (NYSE:OWLT)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.