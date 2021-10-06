Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OXINF opened at $33.67 on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

