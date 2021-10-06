Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Short Interest Down 34.1% in September

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,500 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

PTVE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. 2,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,455. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth $21,734,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,116,000 after buying an additional 1,060,023 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth $11,670,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,373,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 397,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

