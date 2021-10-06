Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,596 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after acquiring an additional 361,508 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,948,000 after acquiring an additional 183,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after acquiring an additional 168,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,972,000 after purchasing an additional 100,534 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $8,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $2,721,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $5,228,356 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.