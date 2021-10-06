Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,427,000 after buying an additional 91,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,007,000 after acquiring an additional 479,691 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,218,000 after buying an additional 157,543 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 460,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,823,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,203,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $165.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.98. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.