Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 389.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys stock opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

