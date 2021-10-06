Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 25.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

