Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $251,000 in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

