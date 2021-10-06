Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $799.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. Analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. Raymond James cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

