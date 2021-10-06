PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Price Up 3.5%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.29 and last traded at $63.29. Approximately 4,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 303,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 1.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,849,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,784,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
