PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Price Up 3.5%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.29 and last traded at $63.29. Approximately 4,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 303,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,849,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,784,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

