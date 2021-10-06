Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Update

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,800 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the August 31st total of 552,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.4 days.

Shares of PARXF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. 3,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,585. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on PARXF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

