Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.28 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $25.18 or 0.00045648 BTC on popular exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $78.23 million and approximately $30.28 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00059310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00096784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00129815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,158.80 or 0.99988547 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.24 or 0.06299698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,412 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

