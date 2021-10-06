Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Park City Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCYG. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 42,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Park City Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Park City Group by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Park City Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. Park City Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 million, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Park City Group Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.