Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.73. The company had a trading volume of 28,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.32 and its 200 day moving average is $303.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.03 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

