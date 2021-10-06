Pascal (PASC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21,377.00

Pascal (CURRENCY:PASC) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Pascal has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Pascal has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $21,377.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pascal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pascal Coin Profile

Pascal (PASC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 35,417,925 coins. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pascal is www.pascalcoin.org . Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

Pascal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pascal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pascal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

