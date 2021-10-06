PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PAYS. DA Davidson raised shares of PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PaySign currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.81.

Shares of PAYS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. 1,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,745. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $133.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.46. PaySign has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PaySign news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 836,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,143.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 2,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,532.00, for a total transaction of $6,233,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,294 shares of company stock valued at $6,514,850 in the last three months. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

