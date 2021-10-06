PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Get PaySign alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PAYS. DA Davidson upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

PAYS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,745. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. PaySign has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.46.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PaySign news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $180,889.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 2,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,532.00, for a total value of $6,233,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,294 shares of company stock valued at $6,514,850. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PaySign by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in PaySign by 206.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PaySign (PAYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.