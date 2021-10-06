PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34.
CNXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.