PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $704.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

