PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PC Connection from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:CNXN traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,283. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $704.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.24 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

