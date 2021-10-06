Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Position Trimmed by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,113 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $35,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE PEB traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,401. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.