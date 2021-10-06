Peet DeFi (PTE) Market Cap Achieves $42,080.63

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Peet DeFi has a total market cap of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded 1,431.2% higher against the dollar. One Peet DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00059236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00099886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00131456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,944.44 or 1.00030426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.90 or 0.06466489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

