PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 108.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.7%.

Shares of PFLT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,514. The company has a market cap of $503.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFLT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

