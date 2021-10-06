Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,886 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,699. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

