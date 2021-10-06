Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,010,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,203,000 after buying an additional 29,507 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,143,000 after buying an additional 495,256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,099,000 after buying an additional 714,181 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,449,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,149,000 after buying an additional 316,706 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $218,784.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,429,889 shares in the company, valued at $81,046,108.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,142 shares of company stock worth $2,169,356. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 46,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,792. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -133.35 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

