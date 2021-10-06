Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 2,615 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of ELS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,131. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

