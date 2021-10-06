Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,460,000 after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 889,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,394,000 after acquiring an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 21.0% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 604,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 105,142 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,349. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

