Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 594 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in The Allstate by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in The Allstate by 613.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,680 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in The Allstate by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,119. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.