Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 17,505 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 40.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,505 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MP Materials by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,093,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MP Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after buying an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 487.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 847,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,455,000 after buying an additional 702,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 60,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,480. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 137.86 and a beta of 4.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

