Peony (PNY) Tops One Day Volume of $34,097.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Peony has traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $10.99 million and approximately $34,097.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 32,752,160 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

