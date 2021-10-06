PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.77.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.17. 144,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.30 and a 200 day moving average of $149.60. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $210.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

