Perennial Advisors LLC Has $6.37 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.8% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Shares of APD stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,728. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

