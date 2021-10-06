Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,291 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 883,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,222,433. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

