Perennial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Perennial Advisors LLC decreased its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,271 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 15,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at $492,112.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. 3,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,599. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.41. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.51 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.