Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €225.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €225.00 ($264.71) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

RI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €202.83 ($238.63).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of EPA RI opened at €192.35 ($226.29) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €185.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €178.50.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.