Perrigo Company plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perrigo in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perrigo’s FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PRGO opened at $48.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.17. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Perrigo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

