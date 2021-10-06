Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Persimmon to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.55. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $95.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $6.4916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

