Peter Lansom Acquires 961,500 Shares of Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) Stock

Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) insider Peter Lansom bought 961,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,999.00 ($17,856.43).

Metgasco Company Profile

Metgasco Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It also invests in and develops associated energy infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

