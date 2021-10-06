Petrofac (LON:PFC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 203.34 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 174.99 ($2.29), with a volume of 2700428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.27).

Specifically, insider Francesca Di Carlo acquired 2,751 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £5,006.82 ($6,541.44).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Petrofac from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £623.34 million and a P/E ratio of -4.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.60.

About Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

